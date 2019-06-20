Mike Burr



Coshocton - Mike Burr, 61, of Coshocton passed away Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at Truman Hospice House, New Philadelphia. He was born in Elkins, WV on August 23, 1957 to the late Albert U. and Ruth V. Burr.



He was a graduate of Elkins High School and Alderson Broaddus University, where he earned his bachelor's degree in education. Mike taught for 35 years at River View High School, coached soccer for 24 years, 5 as the varsity head coach, and baseball for 27 years. He was a leader on and off the field to many young kids. He was a very devote Christian and was a member of Victory Baptist Church for 19 years and has currently been a member at Fresno Bible Church for over 11 years.



Mike is survived by his wife, Linda (Huggins) Burr, whom he married August 11, 1979; daughter Jacie (Charlie) Wright of Warsaw; son Ryan (Beth) Burr of Chili; grandchildren Avie, Elyn, and Burkley Wright, and Isla and Myles Burr; sisters Nancy (Sam) Kisner and Brenda Cantley; father-in-law Charles Huggins; brother and sisters-in-laws Bob (June) Huggins, Harry (Tracey) Huggins, Debbie (Jeff) Hutson, Larry (Lori) Huggins, Judy (Bill) Mathias, and Karen (Paul) Monaco; family friend Linda St. Clair; and several nieces, nephews, and friends.



Along with his parents he is preceded in death by his brother Fredrick A. Burr and mother-in-law Norma Huggins.



Calling hours will be held at the Coshocton Christian Tabernacle Church, 23891 Airport Rd, Coshocton, OH 43812 on Friday June 21, 2019 from 12:00pm- 2:00pm and 5:00pm - 8:00pm. Funeral services for Mike will be Saturday at 11:00am with Pastor Chris Cutshall and Rev. Terry Weirich officiating. Per Mike's wishes a cremation will take place following the services. The Miller Funeral Home and Crematory, Coshocton is serving the family.



In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be directed towards the Norma Mae Huggins Cancer Research Foundation or Community Hospice; envelopes will be available at the church. An online memorial is located at www.themillerfuneralhome.com