|
|
Minnie Ellen Mathews
Coshocton - Minnie Ellen Mathews, age 88, of Coshocton, passed away in Hilliard, Ohio on Saturday, February 2, 2019. She was born on March 15, 1930 in Coshocton to the late Emmett and Mildred (Ross) Freetage.
Minnie worked for Montgomery Ward, Pope Gosser, Mortar & Pestle, the Warehouse, and for the Auditors office in Coshocton before retiring in 1996. She was a life member of St. John's Church and then attended Central Christian Church. Minnie spent her free time volunteering for her church and the Athletic Boosters.
On May 15, 1951 she married Robert L. Mathews Sr. who passed away on January 1, 2018.
She is survived by her three sons, Robert (Marianne) Mathews, Bret (Deborah) Mathews, and Craig (Amy) Mathews; seven grandchildren, Jessica (Kyle), Dylan, Brock, Jack, Max, Grant, and Hannah; three step-grandchildren, Drew, Ryan, and Henley; one great-granddaughter, Brynn; sisters, Mona Jean, Bernadine, Karen, and Hilma; and one brother, Jerry.
Along with her parents and husband, Minnie is preceded in death by her son, Kevin, grandson, Kyle and siblings, Dale, Darold, Judy, and Bertha.
Calling hours will be held on Thursday, February 7, 2019 from 11:00-1:00 pm at Given-Dawson-Paisley Funeral Home 186 Park Ave., Coshocton, Ohio 43812. Funeral services will be held at the funeral home on Thursday beginning at 1:00 pm with Pastor Steve Bentley officiating. Burial will follow at Fairfield Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Minnie's name to the donor's choice.
An online memorial can be viewed at www.given-dawson-paisleyfh.com.
Published in the Coshocton Tribune on Feb. 5, 2019