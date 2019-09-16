|
Myrta "Jean" (Hains) Schlarb
Coshocton - Myrta "Jean" (Hains) Schlarb, 91, of Coshocton passed away at Mansfield Place in Mansfield, Ohio on Saturday September 14, 2019.
Jean was born in Roscoe, Ohio on January 31, 1928 to the late Emmett O. and Iva D. (Lowery) Hains. She graduated from Coshocton High School, class of 1946 and worked at the Indianapolis Glove Factory for 15 years. On May 7, 1948 she married Richard P. "Bus" Schlarb at the Nazarene Church in Coshocton.
She is survived by her son Mark (Melinda) Schlarb of Lexington, OH; three grandchildren Matthew (Haydan) Schlarb, Rachel (Ian) Schnabel and Anna (Nick) Angle; four great grandchildren Nolan and Rory Schlarb, Violet and Wade Schnabel; one brother James Hains of Coshocton; several nieces and nephews.
Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband Richard P. "Bus" Schlarb; sisters Edith Fox, Nadine Strohacker and Mary Francis Hains; brothers Harold and Emmett "Jr" Hains; several brother and sister in laws.
Friends may call at The Miller Funeral Home, 639 Main St., Coshocton on Wednesday September 18, 2019 from 5:00 PM-6:30 PM where funeral services will begin at 6:30 PM with Pastor David Boots officiating. Private internment will be held on Thursday in South Lawn Cemetery.
An online memorial is located at www.themillerfuneralhome.com .
Published in the Coshocton Tribune on Sept. 16, 2019