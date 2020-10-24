1/1
Myrtle C. Hardy
Myrtle C. Hardy

Coshocton - Myrtle C. Hardy, age 85, of Coshocton passed away on October 23, 2020 at her home. She was born on March 4, 1935 in Coshocton County to the late Jesse L. Maple and Carrie (Freetage) Maple.

Myrtle is survived by her husband of 68 years, Robert Hardy; daughter Donna (Terry) West of Coshocton; son Robbie (Denise) Hardy of Coshocton; grandchildren Cara (Draysen) Wilden, Amber (Matt) Hill, Robbie Jo Hardy, Karrie Beth (Bryan) Casey, Tammy (Sheldon) Mencer, David Drake Jr. and Bobby (Laura) Drake.; great grandchildren Trey, Luke, Anthony, Jimmy, Kaden, Leum, Laycee, Raven, Courtney, Aaron, Bre, Mercedes, Paige, Tye and Alyssa; five great grandchildren; brothers Bernard (Faye) Maple, Sam Maple, Jess (Cheryl) Maple and Bill (Mel) Maple all of West Lafayette; brother in law Avery Dotson; several nieces and nephews.

Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by her daughter Patricia C. Drake; sister Maxine Dotson; brothers Nathan and Harold Dean Maple; sisters in law Carol and Linda Maple.

Friends may call at The Miller Funeral Home, 639 Main Street, Coshocton, OH on Tuesday October 27, 2020 from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM where a funeral service will begin at 1:00 PM with Pastor Pat Peoples officiating. Burial will follow at Fairfield Cemetery.

Due to COVID-19, visitors coming to the funeral must wear their own masks and we will be limiting the number of visitors inside the building.

An online memorial is located at www.themillerfuneralhome.com






Published in Coshocton Tribune from Oct. 24 to Oct. 25, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Miller Funeral Home
639 Main Street
Coshocton, OH 43812
740-622-8000
