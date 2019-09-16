|
Nancy Jean (Hill) Porteus
West Lafayette - Nancy Jean (Hill) Porteus, 71 of West Lafayette, passed away at her home on Saturday September 14, 2019.
One of six children, Nancy was born in Coshocton on January 27, 1948 to the late Chester W. Hill and Betty Jane Conner Hill (McCarty). She was a graduate of Ridgewood High School and on July 24, 1966, she married John Edward Porteus.
Nancy was a member and past Worthy Matron of Coshocton Chapter #157 Order of Eastern Star. She was a member of the Plainfield United Methodist Church where she served as choir director, Sunday School Leader and organist. Nancy enjoyed playing and coaching softball and was active on a bowling team for over 30 years. She was a gifted seamstress and shared her talent as a 4-H Key Leader. Always a farm girl, Nancy was most happy during lambing season.
Nancy is survived by her mother, Betty Jane Conner (McCarty) Hill of West Lafayette; husband John E. Porteus of the home; children, Sarah Jane (Andrew) Baker of Maineville, OH and Angela Collene (Shane) Pyle of Coshocton; five grandchildren, Sydney, Drew and Clara of Maineville, OH and Hannah and Sophia of Coshocton; two step grandchildren, James (Ashley) Pyle and Jennifer Pyle of Florida; two sisters, Linda Porteus of Nashville, TN and Mary Lou Heller of Coshocton; three brothers Roger W. Hill and David (Pam) Hill of West Lafayette and James (Mari-lynn) Hill of Coshocton; sisters-in-law Mary Jane Porteus Kreidler of Coshocton and Sue Porteus Redman of Lancaster, OH and several nieces and nephews.
The Order of Eastern Star will hold services at The Miller Funeral Home, 639 Main St. Coshocton, OH on Tuesday September 17, 2019 at 4:00 PM, visiting hours will follow until 8:00 PM. Memorial funeral services will be held at the Plainfield United Methodist Church, 101 Church St., Plainfield on Friday at 11:00 AM with Pastor John Armstrong officiating.
Memorial contributions may be made to the church, in Nancy's memory, envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
An online memorial is located at www.themillerfuneralhome.com
Published in the Coshocton Tribune on Sept. 16, 2019