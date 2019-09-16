Services
Miller Funeral Home
639 Main Street
Coshocton, OH 43812
740-622-8000
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 17, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Miller Funeral Home
639 Main Street
Coshocton, OH 43812
View Map
Memorial service
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
Plainfield United Methodist Church
101 Church St.,
Plainfield, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Nancy Porteus
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nancy Jean (Hill) Porteus


1948 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Nancy Jean (Hill) Porteus Obituary
Nancy Jean (Hill) Porteus

West Lafayette - Nancy Jean (Hill) Porteus, 71 of West Lafayette, passed away at her home on Saturday September 14, 2019.

One of six children, Nancy was born in Coshocton on January 27, 1948 to the late Chester W. Hill and Betty Jane Conner Hill (McCarty). She was a graduate of Ridgewood High School and on July 24, 1966, she married John Edward Porteus.

Nancy was a member and past Worthy Matron of Coshocton Chapter #157 Order of Eastern Star. She was a member of the Plainfield United Methodist Church where she served as choir director, Sunday School Leader and organist. Nancy enjoyed playing and coaching softball and was active on a bowling team for over 30 years. She was a gifted seamstress and shared her talent as a 4-H Key Leader. Always a farm girl, Nancy was most happy during lambing season.

Nancy is survived by her mother, Betty Jane Conner (McCarty) Hill of West Lafayette; husband John E. Porteus of the home; children, Sarah Jane (Andrew) Baker of Maineville, OH and Angela Collene (Shane) Pyle of Coshocton; five grandchildren, Sydney, Drew and Clara of Maineville, OH and Hannah and Sophia of Coshocton; two step grandchildren, James (Ashley) Pyle and Jennifer Pyle of Florida; two sisters, Linda Porteus of Nashville, TN and Mary Lou Heller of Coshocton; three brothers Roger W. Hill and David (Pam) Hill of West Lafayette and James (Mari-lynn) Hill of Coshocton; sisters-in-law Mary Jane Porteus Kreidler of Coshocton and Sue Porteus Redman of Lancaster, OH and several nieces and nephews.

The Order of Eastern Star will hold services at The Miller Funeral Home, 639 Main St. Coshocton, OH on Tuesday September 17, 2019 at 4:00 PM, visiting hours will follow until 8:00 PM. Memorial funeral services will be held at the Plainfield United Methodist Church, 101 Church St., Plainfield on Friday at 11:00 AM with Pastor John Armstrong officiating.

Memorial contributions may be made to the church, in Nancy's memory, envelopes will be available at the funeral home.

An online memorial is located at www.themillerfuneralhome.com
Published in the Coshocton Tribune on Sept. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Nancy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Miller Funeral Home
Download Now
coshoctontribune