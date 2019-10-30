Services
Fischer Funeral Home
412 E. Main St.
Warsaw, OH 43844
(740) 824-3515
Nancy Modesitt

Coshocton - Nancy Lee Modesitt, 71, passed away on Tuesday October 29, 2019 at the Coshocton Regional Medical Center.

She was born in Parkersburg, WV on October 12, 1948 to Harold and Betty (Butcher) Leach. She attended Gospel Hill Ministry where she was a receptionist for 30 years, and was the head of the "Light Keepers" for 17 years. She has also been involved with for over 25 years.

Nancy is survived by her husband Russell, her daughter, Tonya, and her grandchildren, Arron and Jeremiah.

She was preceded in death by her parents, and her sister, Candy Sue.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, November 4 at the Fischer Funeral Home in Warsaw. Evangelist Ron Davis will be officiating. A cremation will follow. Calling hours will be from 2-4 Sunday afternoon.

In lieu of flower, the family suggests donations to the Light Keepers in care of Gospel Hill Ministry, 27610 TR 45 Warsaw, 43844.
Published in the Coshocton Tribune from Oct. 30 to Nov. 1, 2019
