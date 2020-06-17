Nathaniel Hubbard
1951 - 2020
Nathaniel Hubbard

Mount Vernon - Elder Nathaniel Hubbard, age 69, of Mount Vernon, passed away on Friday, June 12, 2020, following a long illness. He was born on January 15, 1951, in Akron, Ohio to the late Pres. Elder Norman E. Hubbard Sr. and Sr. Mother Norma L. (Jones) Hubbard.

He attended Somerset Jr. & Sr. High School and UMES in Princess Anne, MD. Nathaniel started working in 1972 as a vehicle operator and later became the Manger of Transportation Operations with the United States Postal Service at the Brentwood Facility in Washington D.C., retiring in 2005. He is also a lifelong member of The Supreme Council of the House of Jacob.

Nathaniel is survived by his daughter, Charmaine L. (LeQuin Sr.) Hubbard-Sumpter of Parkville, MD; grandchildren, Destynee Smith and LeQuin Sumpter Jr., and one great-granddaughter, Royalty Knight; siblings, Mother Magdalene Barksdale of Woodstock, GA, Elds. Esther Hubbard of Huston, TX, Bishop Noman E. ( A.S. Mother Ruth) Hubbard Jr. of St. Charles, MO, Elder Cephas Hubbard of Salisbury MD, and Elds. Matilda (Elder William) Stokes of Marietta, GA; sister-in-law, A.S. Mother Sharron Hubbard; and many nieces and nephews and many great nieces and nephews.

Along with his parents, Nathaniel is preceded in death by his brother, Sr. Deacon Jacob I. Hubbard.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, June 20, 2020, at 11:00 am at Given-Dawson-Paisley Funeral Home with Bishop J. Matthias Pearson officiating, with COVID-19 health & safety precautions being observed. Burial will follow at Machpelah's Burial Acres.

An online memorial can be viewed at www.given-dawson-paisleyfh.com.






Published in Coshocton Tribune from Jun. 17 to Jun. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
20
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Given-Dawson-Paisley Funeral Home
186 Park Ave
Coshocton, OH 43812
7406221711
