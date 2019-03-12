Noah V. Raber



Coshocton - Noah V. Raber, 85, of Coshocton passed away Saturday, March 9, 2019 at his home surrounded by his family. He was born in Holmes County on September 15, 1933 to the late Valentine N. and Lizzie (Erb) Raber.



He worked for Peabody Coal for 32 years as a Belt Line Operator before retiring and is a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Knights of Columbus, and the Coshocton Sportsman's Club. He enjoyed anything outdoors, especially gardening, fishing, hunting, trips to Canada, riding his Gator around his farm and sitting on the front porch. He spent a lot of time in his woodshop making many things including Hickory rocking chairs and canes. One of his favorite things was spending time with his grandchildren and great grandchildren.



Noah is survived by his wife, Jean (Lauvray) Raber, whom he married October 8, 1960; children Bob (Kathy) Raber, Barb (Mike) Daugherty, Tom (Shelly) Raber, Dan (Pam) Raber, and Laurel (Lance) Lauvray all of Coshocton; grandchildren Melissa (Adam) Davis of Johnstown, Ryan (Tisha) Raber of Coshocton, Sara (Andres) Antequera of Pataskala, Andy, Emily, Austin, Whitney Raber all of Coshocton, Laura (Jacob) Lauvray of Iowa, Laikin (Corey) Lauvray of Columbus, Leeland Lauvray of Lima, and Lucas Lauvray of Columbus; step grandchildren Katie, Evan, and Owen Stiteler of Coshocton; great grandchildren Mason, Noah, and Owen Davis, Zoey Raber and Isabella Raber and one on the way; step grandson Ace Schuhart; brothers John, Levi, and Henry; sisters Emma, Amanda, Mattie, Melinda, and Lizanne.



Along with his parents he is preceded in death by his brother Albert.



Friends may call at the Miller Funeral Home, 639 Main St., Coshocton, Ohio 43812 on Wednesday, March 13, 2019 from 4:00pm - 7:00pm with a wake service beginning at 7:00pm with Deacon Doug Mould. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 805 Main Street, Coshocton, Ohio 43812 on Thursday at 10:30am with Father Homer Blubaugh and Deacon Andy Duda officiating. Burial will take place at South Lawn Cemetery. Memorial contributions can be directed towards Sacred Heart Church; envelopes will be available at the funeral home.