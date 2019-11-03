|
|
Nona Domer
West Lafayette - Nona Mildred Domer, 84, of West Lafayette, passed away on Wednesday, October 30, 2019.
Nona was born in Coshocton County on October 2, 1935 to the late Raymond and Edith (Rowe) Levengood. She was a member of the Jehovah's Witness Kingdom Hall. Nona loved spending time with her grandchildren and enjoyed spending her free time playing cards and working on puzzles. On March 31, 1956, she married Atlee Wayne Domer, who preceded her in death in June of 2013.
Nona is survived by three children: Cindy Domer, Jeff (Marlene Corder) Domer, and Arlene (Charles) Mullet; eight grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, one sister, Betty Lou Miller, and one brother, Jerry Levengood.
Along with her parents and husband, Nona is preceded in death by one son, Larry "Gary" Domer, three brothers, and four sisters.
Per Nona's wishes, a cremation will take place and a memorial service will be held at Given-Dawson-Paisley Funeral Home on November 12, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. with Steve Foster officiating.
An online memorial can be viewed at www.given-dawson-paisleyfh.com.
Published in the Coshocton Tribune from Nov. 3 to Nov. 5, 2019