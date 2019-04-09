Nonabel A. Hooper Lyon



Coshocton - Nonabel A. Hooper Lyon, 95, of Coshocton passed away Friday April 5, 2019 at Altercare Nursing and Rehabilitation of Coshocton. She was born in Meigsville Township, Morgan County, Ohio on July 9, 1923 to the late Hamer and Abigail (Blackburn) Hooper.



She graduated from Malta-McConnelsville High School and Merdith Business College, Zanesville. She worked with the Ohio State Bridge Commission and several other Ohio State offices before deciding to become a homemaker. She also was an Avon Representative.



Nonabel married Cecil C. Lyon, April 5, 1942. He preceded her in death. She joined her beloved Cecil on what would have been their 77th wedding anniversary.



She is also preceded in death by her parents, her brothers, Douglas, Dwight, and Denzel; and sisters, Eleanor Davis and Katherine Ridgley.



As a beloved mother she is survived by her daughters Pamela Lyon of Coshocton and Diane (Ken) Everett of Monument, CO; two grandsons, Charles "Chad" (Elisabeth) Everett and Ryan (Emina) Everett; four great grandchildren, Kaylah, William, Elias and Madison.



She has been a member of the Order of Eastern Star and the Presbyterian Women's Association.



Calling Hours will be held at the Coshocton Presbyterian Church, 142 N. 4th St., Coshocton, Ohio 43812 on Saturday, April 13, 2019 from 9:30am - 11:30am with funeral services beginning at 11:30am with Pastor Karen Crawford officiating. Burial will follow at South Lawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be directed towards Community Hospice; envelopes will be available at the funeral home. An online memorial is located at www.themillerfuneralhome.com Published in the Coshocton Tribune on Apr. 9, 2019