Services
Addy Funeral Home Inc
406 W State St
Newcomerstown, OH 43832
(740) 498-8111
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Addy Funeral Home Inc
406 W State St
Newcomerstown, OH 43832
View Map
Service
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
1:00 PM
Addy Funeral Home Inc
406 W State St
Newcomerstown, OH 43832
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Norma Slack
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Norma Jean Slack

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Norma Jean Slack Obituary
Norma Jean Slack

West Lafayette - Norma Jean Slack, of West Lafayette, Ohio died, February 21, 2020, surrounded by the love of her friends and family. She was born in Newcomerstown, Ohio, in 1925; the daughter of the late Wilma and Joseph Craigo. Norma graduated from Newcomerstown High School and was married to Ralph Slack for 52 years. Norma brought smiles to all with her infectious laugh, quick wit, and funny quips. She was employed with the Ridgewood High School cafeteria staff for many years, along with food services at River Greens Golf Course for more than 45 years. She was a member of the First Baptist Church of Newcomerstown. Along with her parents, Norma was preceded in death by her husband, Ralph; her sister, Thelma Craigo and her brother, Joe Craigo. Visitation will be at Addy Funeral Home, Newcomerstown, Ohio on Friday, February 28 from 12:00 to 1:00 pm, followed by a service at 1:00 pm and burial at Fairfield Cemetery in West Lafayette. Memorial contributions may be made to the . Online condolences may be made at addyfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Coshocton Tribune from Feb. 21 to Feb. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Norma's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -
coshoctontribune