|
|
Norma Jean Slack
West Lafayette - Norma Jean Slack, of West Lafayette, Ohio died, February 21, 2020, surrounded by the love of her friends and family. She was born in Newcomerstown, Ohio, in 1925; the daughter of the late Wilma and Joseph Craigo. Norma graduated from Newcomerstown High School and was married to Ralph Slack for 52 years. Norma brought smiles to all with her infectious laugh, quick wit, and funny quips. She was employed with the Ridgewood High School cafeteria staff for many years, along with food services at River Greens Golf Course for more than 45 years. She was a member of the First Baptist Church of Newcomerstown. Along with her parents, Norma was preceded in death by her husband, Ralph; her sister, Thelma Craigo and her brother, Joe Craigo. Visitation will be at Addy Funeral Home, Newcomerstown, Ohio on Friday, February 28 from 12:00 to 1:00 pm, followed by a service at 1:00 pm and burial at Fairfield Cemetery in West Lafayette. Memorial contributions may be made to the . Online condolences may be made at addyfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Coshocton Tribune from Feb. 21 to Feb. 23, 2020