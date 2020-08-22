Norma L. Ruble
West Lafayette - Norma L. Ruble, 72, of West Lafayette passed away at The Ohio State University Medical Center on Thursday August 6, 2020.
Norma was born in West Lafayette on May 28, 1948 to Thurman George and Norma Jean (Palmer) Rausch. She graduated from West Lafayette High School in the class of 1966 and retired from Chase Bank in Coshocton as a Business Loan Officer for 27 years. Norma was a former board member of the YWCA, Red Cross, United Way and 4-H Advisory and Endowment boards. She also graduated from Coshocton Leadership, and was a current member of the Blue Ridge Grange for over 50 years, served as county grange deputy for 18 years and a 4-H advisor for Orange Blossoms for 45 years. Norma was a member of the Isleta United Methodist Church where she enjoyed singing in the choir. She also enjoyed quilting, sewing, playing the piano and her canine companion Bailey.
Norma is survived by her devoted husband Max L. Ruble who she married March 22, 1984; mother Norma J. Rausch of West Lafayette; daughter Sherri (Todd) Bradford of West Lafayette; son David L. Ruble of West Lafayette; brother Robert (Patty) Rausch of West Lafayette; grandchildren Kyle David Bradford, Ryan David Ruble; great grandchild Vinnie Bane Ruble; several nieces and nephews.
Norma is preceded in death by her father Thurman George Rausch.
Friends may call at The Miller Funeral Home, 639 Main St., Coshocton on Monday August 24, 2020 from 5:00pm - 7:00pm and one hour prior to the service on Tuesday. Funeral services for Norma will be held at the funeral home on Tuesday at 11:00am with Pastor Dan Eggan officiating. Interment will follow in Fairfield Cemetery, West Lafayette, Ohio.
Due to Covid-19, we are requiring visitors coming to the funeral home to wear their own face masks and we will be limiting the number of attendees inside the building.
Memorial contributions may be directed to Isleta United Methodist Church, 101 W. 4th St., West Lafayette, Ohio 43845 and/or 4-H Endowment Fund, 38965 CR 82, Warsaw, Ohio 43844, envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
An online memorial is located at www.themillerfuneralhome.com