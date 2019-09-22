Services
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Paul's Cemetery
Twp. Rd 146
Memorial service
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Paul's Cemetery
Twp. Rd 146
1941 - 2019
Coshocton - Norman Vinsel Bair passed away on September 17, 2019, at age 78. Born to Edward Norman Bair and Erma Kathleen Bair on January 5, 1941, Norm was a life-long resident of Coshocton, Ohio. His parents predeceased him, as did his sister, Astrid Marlys Manning of Trumbull, Connecticut, and his second wife, Diane Tidrick of Coshocton.

Norm, who over the years was variously known as Bink, Normie, Gomer, Stormin' Norman, and Angus, leaves behind a sister, Linda (Bob) Wagner of Boston, Massachusetts; his first wife, Diane Louise McKay of Charlotte, North Carolina; and his loving friend, Ruth Ann Tyson of Coshocton. He leaves two daughters, Melissa (Rob) Smith of Charlotte, North Carolina, and Jennifer (Neil) Stark of Columbus, Ohio. He dearly loved his grandchildren, Kelsey Brooke Smith and Riley Breese Smith of Charlotte, and Jace Tidrick of Coshocton.

A memorial service for Norman will be held at St. Paul's Cemetery on Twp. Rd 146 at 11 a.m. on Saturday, September 28, 2019 with Pastors Starkey Lawrence and Mark Brodbeck officiating. The Coshocton County Veterans Council will be performing military honors as well. The family will be greeting friends and family prior to the service from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the cemetery. The family has requested that attendees dress casual for this affair: jeans and boots are welcome. An online memorial service can be viewed at www.given-dawson-paisleyfh.com.
Published in the Coshocton Tribune on Sept. 22, 2019
