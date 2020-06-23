Norman R. Stubbs
Coshocton - Norman Richard Stubbs, 81, passed away Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at Genesis Hospital in Zanesville.
He was born July 10, 1938, the only child of the late Guy & Lelia (Shryock) Stubbs. Born and raised in Coshocton, Norman graduated from Roscoe High School in 1956. He was active in all sports, Band, Glee Club, mixed chorus, and was Delegate to Buckeye Boy's State & 4-H.
Norm attended OSU before entering the Air Force in 1957. He was discharged in 1960, when he went on to work for Martin Marietta and the Minuteman Missile Program before returning to Ohio. In 1966 he made his way back to Coshocton, where he resided until his death.
Norm worked for the Department of Defense at the local Newark Air Force Station for 30 years until it was privatized and purchased by Boeing, where he retired in 2006.
Norm enjoyed farming most of his life, but his real joy was working with young people, helping with Roscoe Recreation Little League baseball and Conesville Elementary basketball programs with his son. Later on he moved on to Cub Scouts & Boy Scouts, being the Scout Master of Canal Lewisville Troop 413 for many years. He also worked at the Muskingum Valley District level. Norm also shared his love of horses with his daughter. He was a member of the Roscoe United Methodist Church for many years, serving on various committees.
He leaves behind his wife of 50 years, Irene (O'Donnell) Stubbs; his son, Scott (Ann) Stubbs; his daughter, Suzanne Stubbs; grandchildren, Austin & Anncamille Stubbs, Shannon Tross, and Trevor Baratier; and his great-granddaughters, Arianna & Riley Tross.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Downing Burr & Anna Mae (Guilliams) Shryock; and his paternal grandparents, Joseph Batty & Catherine (Clough) Stubbs.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, June 26, 2020 at the Fischer Funeral Home in Warsaw, with Rev. Dale Sutton officiating. Burial will follow at Coshocton Co. Memory Gardens, with graveside military rites performed by the Coshocton Co. Joint Veterans Council Honor Guard. Calling hours are from 4-7 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home, as well as one hour prior to service time on Friday. Due to health and safety concerns related to COVID-19, capacity will be limited inside the funeral home. A live stream of the services will be available on Facebook at the Fischer Funeral Home-Warsaw page. Online condolences may be submitted at the funeral home website, www.fischerfuneralhome.com
Memorial donations may be made to the Roscoe U.M.C., 475 High St. Coshocton, OH 43812.
Coshocton - Norman Richard Stubbs, 81, passed away Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at Genesis Hospital in Zanesville.
He was born July 10, 1938, the only child of the late Guy & Lelia (Shryock) Stubbs. Born and raised in Coshocton, Norman graduated from Roscoe High School in 1956. He was active in all sports, Band, Glee Club, mixed chorus, and was Delegate to Buckeye Boy's State & 4-H.
Norm attended OSU before entering the Air Force in 1957. He was discharged in 1960, when he went on to work for Martin Marietta and the Minuteman Missile Program before returning to Ohio. In 1966 he made his way back to Coshocton, where he resided until his death.
Norm worked for the Department of Defense at the local Newark Air Force Station for 30 years until it was privatized and purchased by Boeing, where he retired in 2006.
Norm enjoyed farming most of his life, but his real joy was working with young people, helping with Roscoe Recreation Little League baseball and Conesville Elementary basketball programs with his son. Later on he moved on to Cub Scouts & Boy Scouts, being the Scout Master of Canal Lewisville Troop 413 for many years. He also worked at the Muskingum Valley District level. Norm also shared his love of horses with his daughter. He was a member of the Roscoe United Methodist Church for many years, serving on various committees.
He leaves behind his wife of 50 years, Irene (O'Donnell) Stubbs; his son, Scott (Ann) Stubbs; his daughter, Suzanne Stubbs; grandchildren, Austin & Anncamille Stubbs, Shannon Tross, and Trevor Baratier; and his great-granddaughters, Arianna & Riley Tross.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Downing Burr & Anna Mae (Guilliams) Shryock; and his paternal grandparents, Joseph Batty & Catherine (Clough) Stubbs.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, June 26, 2020 at the Fischer Funeral Home in Warsaw, with Rev. Dale Sutton officiating. Burial will follow at Coshocton Co. Memory Gardens, with graveside military rites performed by the Coshocton Co. Joint Veterans Council Honor Guard. Calling hours are from 4-7 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home, as well as one hour prior to service time on Friday. Due to health and safety concerns related to COVID-19, capacity will be limited inside the funeral home. A live stream of the services will be available on Facebook at the Fischer Funeral Home-Warsaw page. Online condolences may be submitted at the funeral home website, www.fischerfuneralhome.com
Memorial donations may be made to the Roscoe U.M.C., 475 High St. Coshocton, OH 43812.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Coshocton Tribune from Jun. 23 to Jun. 24, 2020.