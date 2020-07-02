1/1
Olive L. Corder
Olive L. Corder

Coshocton - Olive L. Corder, 89, of Coshocton passed away at the Coshocton County Regional Medical Center on Wednesday July 1, 2020.

Olive was born in Coshocton, Ohio on September 3, 1930 to the late Robert and Lucy (Jones) Richcreek.

She graduated from Roscoe High School and was a private L.P.N. throughout her life. Olive was a member of the Church of Christ, V.F.W 1330, Moose and Eagles Lodge.

Olive is survived by her children Fred (Kim) Corder of Coshocton and Janice L. Leigh of Florida; six grandchildren Rose (Pertti) Lindewall, Nancy (Donald) Bice, Charlotte Hinds, John (Nikki) Corder, Elizabeth Stevens, and Bryan (Natasha) Seward; 15 great grandchildren; two brothers Spencer (Linda) Richcreek of Coshocton and Elsworth (Francis) Richcreek ; one sister Nancy (Wilbur) Hale; numerous nieces and nephews.

Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband Fred Corder whom she married July 28, 1947, Fred passed away on January 12, 2000; one son Robert J. Corder; one grandson Bob Corder; one brother Rodney Richcreek.

Friends may call at The Miller Funeral Home, 639 Main St., Coshocton on Monday, July 6, 2020 from 11:00am to 1:00pm with funeral services beginning at 1:00pm with Pastor Lloyd Tenney officiating. Interment will follow in South Lawn Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be directed to The Coshocton Animal Shelter; envelopes will be available at the funeral home.

An online memorial is located at www.themillerfuneralhome.com

Due to Covid-19, we are requesting visitors coming to the funeral home wear their own face masks and we will be limiting the number of attendees inside the building.






Published in Coshocton Tribune from Jul. 2 to Jul. 3, 2020.
