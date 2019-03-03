Services
Miller Funeral Home
639 Main Street
Coshocton, OH 43812
740-622-8000
Calling hours
Tuesday, Mar. 5, 2019
3:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Memorial service
Tuesday, Mar. 5, 2019
4:00 PM
More Obituaries for Orlena Walters
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Orlena R. "Rose" Walters


1925 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Orlena R. "Rose" Walters Obituary
Orlena R. "Rose" Walters

Coshocton - Orlena R. "Rose" Walters, 93, of Coshocton passed away at Lafayette Pointe Nursing Home on Thursday February 28, 2019.

Rose was born in Coshocton on April 11, 1925 to the late Leslie and Orlena (Dodd) Walters. She graduated from Coshocton High School, was a homemaker throughout her life and enjoyed spending time with her family and friends.

She is survived by her two sons Bruce (Shirley) Walters of ME and Leslie "Del" (Judy) Meddings of Coshocton; two daughters Carol Reinke of IL and Sharon (Greg Wright) Neff of Coshocton; a sister Joyce (Dale) Dening of Coshcoton; grandchildren Michelle (Dave) Allen, Steve (Jackie) Reinke, Kenneth (Gianina) Reinke, Cheryl McConnell, Charlene Reinke, Tara (Jeff) Duling, Tory Sines, Shannon Meddings Burris and Tara Meddings Burton; numerous great and great great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband Jurd A. Walters whom she married September 12, 1964, Jurd passed away on December 23, 2015.

Friends may call at The Miller Funeral Home, 639 Main St., Coshocton on Tuesday from 3:00 PM - 4:00 PM where a memorial service will begin at 4:00 PM with Mark Granger officiating. Burial of Rose and Jurd's cremated remains will take place in Canal Lewisville Cemetery at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to the , envelopes will be available at the funeral home. An online memorial is located at www.themillerfuneralhome.com .
Published in the Coshocton Tribune on Mar. 3, 2019
