P. David Apple
West Lafayette - P. David Apple, 76, passed away Tuesday March 26, 2019 at his home on his farm. Dave was born September 30, 1942 to Paul and Ruth (Ashbaker) Apple in Coshocton, Ohio.
Dave was a graduate of West Lafayette Local Schools in 1960. He then graduated from Ashland College in 1964. He began his career as an American History teacher at Coshocton High School. Dave retired from Ridgewood High School in 1994 after 30 years of touching many students and colleagues' lives.
The American Civil War was one of his favorite eras to teach, and Dave took pride in teaching the history of Coshocton County. Dave also loved his farm and took great pride in the land. He spent many hours caring for his cattle, crops, creek banks and cutting firewood. He was a proud American. He enjoyed reading, valued education, and a good work ethic. Most of all, Dave valued and loved his family.
He was loved and admired by his three children Laura (Ron) Roberts of West Lafayette, Jennifer Terry of Kimbolton, and Paul Apple Jr. of West Lafayette. His five grandchildren Andrew (Taylor) Gates, Veronica Roberts, Cale Roberts, Alexander Terry, and Olivia Terry. One great granddaughter Avery Gates and step grandson Christopher Roberts. He is also survived by his three brothers Tom Apple of West Lafayette, Steve Apple of Wooster, and Dennis (Kim) Apple of New Philadelphia. He appreciated the many visits from former students and his friends and neighbors.
Dave was always straight to the point and only wanted his obituary to contain five words in which his family will honor.
Dave Apple: Father-Friend- Teacher- Farmer- Conservative
Memorial contributions may be made in Dave's name to the Ridgewood Education Association, The Coshocton Public Library, or The West Lafayette United Methodist Church. The family will have a Celebration of Life at a later date.
Published in the Coshocton Tribune on Mar. 31, 2019