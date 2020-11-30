Pamela Lonsinger
COSHOCTON -
Pamela Audrey (Michael) Lonsinger, 73, died November 28, 2020 at the Knox Community Hospital in Mt. Vernon, Ohio.
She was born February 27, 1947 in Coshocton County to the late Frank R. and Audrey G. (Hootman) Michael. Pamela was raised in neighboring Plainfield and West Lafayette until finally moving to Coshocton for her junior year of high school. Pamela proudly graduated Salutatorian of the CHS class of 1965. She was fortunate to earn a spot on the Campus Afloat in 1966 where she toured the world and experienced a living classroom! Pamela excelled in her studies abroad ultimately earning a Bachelor's degree in Education/History from Ohio University and a Master's degree in History and Archaeology from the University of Minnesota. She married the late Robert W. Lonsinger on March 25, 1973 and they resided in the house on Chestnut Street where they would each live out their lives in the home they had made together.
Pamela is survived by two sons, William D. Lonsinger and wife Madeline of Howard, Matthew M. Lonsinger and wife Jessica of Coshocton, and a daughter, Audrey G. Lonsinger and Scott Murray of Coshocton. Pamela also had two stepsons, Mark Lonsinger of Coshocton, and Robert Lonsinger of Zionsville, IN. Also surviving are six grandchildren, Laura Lonsinger and Robert Lonsinger of Howard, Alaina Williams of Coshocton, and Emilia Lonsinger, Leo Lonsinger, and Luke Lonsinger of Coshocton. Pamela is also survived by one brother, Frank Michael of Coshocton, two half-brothers, Chuck Michael of West Lafayette, and Richard Michael of Columbus, and two half-sisters, Patricia (Michael) Cornelius of West Lafayette, and Belinda (Michael) Lacy of Dresden.
In keeping with good social distancing practices, a private graveside funeral will be held later this week at the Tiverton Cemetery. Instead of flowers, the family is requesting donations be made to the Coshocton County Animal Shelter, 21755 TR 164 Coshocton, 43812. Condolences can be shared with the family at fischerfuneralhome.com
