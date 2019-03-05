Patricia Albertson







"Together Again"



Coshocton - Patricia Doris Albertson, age 88, of Coshocton, passed away on Sunday, March 3, 2019. She was born on September 13, 1930 in Coshocton, to the late Alphonse and Norma (Barrick)DeGendt.



On July 14, 1956 she married Donald Albertson who passed away on January 31, 2011. Pat was a PBX switch board operator for Coshocton Hospital for 28 years before she retired. She was a member of both Park United Methodist Church and Grace United Methodist Church. She enjoyed attending her card club, having lunch and dinner with friends and belonged to many other clubs throughout her life; but most of all, she loved spending time with her family.



Pat is survived by her three children, David (Tammy) Binning of Georgia, Cindi (Chris) Knoff of Coshocton and Tom (Cyndi) Albertson of Coshocton; six grandchildren, Stephanie (Travis) Weathers, Chad Binning, Taren (Andrew) Smith, Tyler Knoff, Tiffany (Todd) Patterson and Ashley (fiancé Alex Lippincott) Albertson; five great-grandchildren, Rylie, Miracle, Cameron and Tanner; sister Marilyn (Leo) Zimmer of Coshocton; and several nieces and nephews.



Along with her parents and husband, Pat is also preceded in death by her brother Bob DeGendt.



Calling hours will be held on Wednesday, March 6, 2019 from 12:00 pm to 1:00 pm at Given-Dawson-Paisley Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow at the funeral home at 1:00 pm with Pastor Keith Peachey officiating. Burial will follow at South Lawn Cemetery.



For those who wish, memorial donations may be made in Pat's name to Grace United Methodist Church or Coshocton County Animal Shelter or to Community Hospice, envelopes will be provided at the funeral home.



An online memorial can be viewed at www.given-dawson-paisleyfh.com. Published in the Coshocton Tribune on Mar. 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary