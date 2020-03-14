|
|
Patricia Ann Lanning
Coshocton - Patricia Ann Lanning, 83, Coshocton passed away at Altercare of Coshocton on Friday March 13, 2020.
Patricia was born in Coshocton on October 22, 1936 to the late Harry and Lucille (Bradford) Bassett.
In her early years, Patricia worked at Fairmont, Shaw Barton and the flower shop at Buehler's before opening her own flower shop "Buds and Bows." Patricia was a member of Grace United Methodist Church, Coshocton Genealogical Society, enjoyed flowers, baking, crochet, sewing, knitting, ceramics, candle making and square dancing with her husband Charles. Patricia's true passion was spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.
Patricia is survived by her devoted husband Charles Lanning whom she married June 29, 1970; children Debra Mossman of Coshocton, Teresa (Steven) Pletcher of Zanesville, Pam (Rick) Saxton of Coshocton and Scott (Dean Vickers) Lanning of Westerville; seven grandchildren Timothy (Melissa) Mossman, Shannon (Isaac) Duncan, Chuck (Kaeli) Pletcher, Christopher (Kristin) Pletcher, Stacey (Josh) Fletcher, Erin Lanning and Matthew Lanning; eight great grandchildren; one sister Betty Latham; several nieces and nephews.
Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by her brother Jack Bassett and sister Carole Maple.
Friends may call at The Miller Funeral Home, 639 Main St., Coshocton on Saturday March 21, 2020 from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM where funeral services for Patricia will begin at 1:00 PM with Pastor Timothy McCollum officiating. Entombment will follow in Coshocton County Memorial Gardens.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the , envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
An online memorial is located at www.themillerfuneralhome.com .
Published in the Coshocton Tribune from Mar. 14 to Mar. 16, 2020