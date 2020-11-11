1/1
Patricia Ann Rapp
Patricia Ann Rapp

Patricia Ann Rapp, 87, went to be with the Lord on Nov. 6, 2020. Pat was born in 1933 to Walker and Audrey Tumblin. Raised in Coshocton, OH, she graduated from Otterbein College where she met her husband Don.

She was an elementary school teacher and piano teacher in the Trotwood/Dayton, OH area. Pat and Don moved to New Smyrna Beach, FL in 2006. They spent their last two years at Florida Lutheran Good Samaritan Society.

She is survived by her children Linda, Tom and Mary Ann and their spouses; 6 grandchildren; nieces, nephews and cousins. Memorial services will be held at a later date. Arrangements are being made by Lankford Funeral Home in Deland, FL.




Published in Coshocton Tribune from Nov. 11 to Nov. 12, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Lankford Funeral Homes & Crematory
220 E. New York Ave.
Deland, FL 32724
(386) 734-2244
