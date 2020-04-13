Services
Miller Funeral Home
639 Main Street
Coshocton, OH 43812
740-622-8000
Resources
More Obituaries for Patty Kuhn
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patty L. Kuhn

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Patty L. Kuhn Obituary
Patty L Kuhn

Coshocton - Patty L. Kuhn, 84, of Coshocton passed away Sunday, April 12, 2020 at Coshocton Springs and Rehabilitation. She was born in Coshocton on May 4, 1935 to the late Clifford Kiser and Lendora (Noland) Parks.

She attended Conesville High School and worked as a waitress for most of her life. She was a member of the Coshocton Christian Church.

Patty is survived by her niece Joyce (Tom) Michael; and several nieces and nephews.

Along with her parents she is preceded in death by four brothers and five sisters.

Per Patty's wishes there will be no funeral services and a cremation will take place. The Miller Funeral Home and Crematory is handling arrangements. An online memorial is located at www.themillerfuneralhome.com
Published in the Coshocton Tribune from Apr. 13 to Apr. 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Patty's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Miller Funeral Home
Download Now
coshoctontribune