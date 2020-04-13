|
|
Patty L Kuhn
Coshocton - Patty L. Kuhn, 84, of Coshocton passed away Sunday, April 12, 2020 at Coshocton Springs and Rehabilitation. She was born in Coshocton on May 4, 1935 to the late Clifford Kiser and Lendora (Noland) Parks.
She attended Conesville High School and worked as a waitress for most of her life. She was a member of the Coshocton Christian Church.
Patty is survived by her niece Joyce (Tom) Michael; and several nieces and nephews.
Along with her parents she is preceded in death by four brothers and five sisters.
Per Patty's wishes there will be no funeral services and a cremation will take place. The Miller Funeral Home and Crematory is handling arrangements. An online memorial is located at www.themillerfuneralhome.com
Published in the Coshocton Tribune from Apr. 13 to Apr. 14, 2020