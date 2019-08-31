|
Paul D. Zinkon
Bakersville - Paul D. Zinkon, 78, passed away unexpectedly August 29, 2019 while mowing hay. He was born October 22, 1940 in Bakersville, OH to the late Lester and Mary (Miller) Zinkon.
Paul leaves his wife of 57 years, Linda (Boydelatour) Zinkon whom he married on November 12, 1961; Children Robert (Glenda) Zinkon of Sugarcreek, Kelly (Loyal) Schlabach of Bakersville, Mark (Susan) Zinkon of West Lafayette, and Karen Zinkon of Bakersville; grandchildren Alex (Rebekah) Zinkon of Dover, Adam Zinkon of Sugarcreek, Christy (Brad) Olinger of West Lafayette, Travis Schlabach and Kevin Schlabach of West Lafayette, Taylor (Andrew) Gates of West Lafayette, Ryan Zinkon of West Lafayette, and Sydney Zinkon of Bakersville; great-grandchildren Skylar Olinger and Avery Gates; siblings Cindy (Harold) Spang of Coshocton, OH and Virginia (Jim) Guthrie of Coshocton, and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Paul is preceded in death by his sisters Shirley Day and Janice Wilden, brother Eugene Zinkon and grandson Austin Zinkon.
Paul was a dairy farmer most of his life and loved the outdoors. He retired from Riverside Manor, and after retirement, he spent two days a week assisting residents with bingo and other activities. Paul was also a member of the Bakersville Volunteer Fire Department for many years. He was a member of the Progressive Livestock 4-H Club and was an advisor for more than 25 years. Paul enjoyed the fair, always helping his kids and grandkids with their projects. His greatest joy was spending time with family and watching his grandkids in their sporting events, rarely missing one. Paul was never one to sit idle and spent many hours building a fishpond and landscaping with a variety of beautiful flowers. He was an avid Ohio State fan with much memorabilia in his home. He loved old western movies, trips out west, and his wife's home-made pies. Some of the best memories were the annual pig roasts at the family farm with family, neighbors and friends. Paul will be sadly missed by all that knew him. May he rest in peace in his eternal home.
Friends may call at the First Baptist Church in West Lafayette on Monday, September 2nd 2019 from 4-8 and one hour prior to the service. Funeral services will be Tuesday, September 3rd at 11am with Pastor Dan Eggan officiating. A burial will follow in Bakersville Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to St Jude Children's Hospital; envelopes will be available at the church.
Miller funeral Home is serving the family. An online memorial can be found at www.themillerfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Coshocton Tribune on Aug. 31, 2019