|
|
Paul Gonter
Coshocton - Paul Gonter, age 91, passed away on Thursday May 7, 2020 at his residence. He was born on October 7, 1928 in Isleta to the late Ernst C. and Elma Grace (Haynes) Gonter. He was a 1949 graduate of Fresno High School. He was proud to be one of two men in the county that returned from World War II and went back to school to earn his diploma. He is a United State Marine Corps Veteran having served in World War II and the Korean War. On August 8, 2010, he married Marilyn Shaffer-Gonter, who survives. Paul was member of the Iuoe local 18 for 62 years. He was also a member of the Tyndal Methodist Church.
He is survived by his children, Paul Thomas (Joan Diane Staufer) of Fresno, Meg Hammersley of Zanesville and Barbara (Jeff) Howard of Pataskala; 11 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by five step children and a number of extended family.
He is preceded in death by his first wife, Mary C. Kessler and his second wife, Melva Hawthorne; sons, Carl and Charles David Gonter; brother, William Gonter; grandchildren, Davey and Marshall Gonter.
Calling hours will be at the Given-Dawson-Paisley Funeral Home on Sunday, May 10, 2020 from 4pm to 6pm. A private graveside service will be held at the Coshocton County Memorial Gardens with Pastor Jeff Calkins officiating and Military Honors conducted by the Coshocton County Veterans Council Honor Guard. A memorial gathering will occur at a later date. Due to health and safety concerns related to COVID-19, social distancing measures will be in place and we are only allowing 10 people inside the funeral home at a time. We also ask that you please wear facemask at all times for the health and safety of our guest and employees.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Coshocton County Veterans Services at 318 Main Street in Coshocton.
An online memorial can be viewed at www.given-dawson-paisleyfh.com.
Published in the Coshocton Tribune from May 8 to May 9, 2020