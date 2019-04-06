|
|
Paul John Bonsteel
Chardon - Paul John Bonsteel, age 94, of Chardon, OH, passed away April 2, 2019, at Holly Hill in Newbury, OH. He was born April 13, 1924, in Chautauqua, NY to the late Paul and Harriet (nee: Farr) Bonsteel. He graduated high school from Chautauqua. After 1 year of college, Paul served in the US Army during World War II in the European front. After discharge from the Army, he met his late wife, Naomi. They married on June 14, 1947 in Troy, NY. He graduated shortly thereafter from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute in Electrical Engineering. They went on to have 3 daughters in Troy, NY, Paulette, Deborah and Wendy.
Paul actively volunteered in the local community. He served as a board member of the Avrill Park School Board and was a volunteer firefighter for the Poestenkill Fire Department. He was a lifelong member of the Lions Club, serving in several functions as President, Zone Chairman and Director. Paul retired from Clow Corporation in 1986. After retirement, he enjoyed many hobbies including gardening, stamp collecting, wood working and puzzling.
He is survived by his daughters, Paulette (Paul) George, Deborah Bonsteel, and Wendy Bonsteel, granddaughters, Kelly (Joseph) Rakoczy, Stephanie (Michael) Harrison, and Jessica George, and 7 great grandchildren, Aubrey, Tristen, Samuel, Alexander, Benjamin, Autumn, and William. He is preceded in death by his wife, Naomi (nee: Blair), his parents, siblings, Donald Bonsteel, Robert Bonsteel, Mary "Betty" Latimer, and Marion "Petie" Flaminino.
A Graveside Service will be held April 8, 2019, 11:00 a.m. at Fairfield Cemetery in West Lafayette, OH. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the West Lafayette Ohio Lions Club in Paul's name c/o Craig Reveal, 54428 Hickory Flat Drive, West Lafayette, OH 43845.
Published in the Coshocton Tribune on Apr. 6, 2019