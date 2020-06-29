Paul Richard Hunt
Coshocton - Paul Richard Hunt, 81, of Coshocton passed away at Coshocton County Regional Medical Center on Monday June 29, 2020.
Paul was born in Franklin County, Ohio on April 16, 1939 to the late Harold and Frances (Vallen) Hunt. Paul's parents enriched his life with many trips; geography became a living experience for him through his parents.
Paul's great-grandfather William Ellis Hunt was the pastor of the Presbyterian Church in Coshocton for 42 years. Paul was also a member of the church, past Deacon and Trustee.
Paul was a 1957 graduate of Coshocton High School and a 1961 graduate of The College of Wooster with a degree in Economics. After college, Paul entered the U.S. Army, serving from 1961-1964. He was stationed at Fort Benjamin Harrison in Indiana.
On July 1, 1962 he married his high school sweetheart Wilma (Spring) Hunt who survives. Paul and Wilma moved back to Coshocton in 1964 where Paul began to work at Pretty Products and later at Yankee Wire Cloth.
He was a member and Past President of the Coshocton Kiwanis Club, enjoyed spending time with his family and friends, woodworking, photography, antique tractors and tinkering in his shop at home. Paul made many props for plays at the Triple Locks Theater in Roscoe Village.
Paul is survived by his devoted wife Wilma; children Christy (Matt) Gauerke of Coshocton, Cindy (Mike) Klebacha of Lewis Center, OH and Phil (Krista) Hunt of Coshocton; grandchildren Samantha (Arthur) Scherbel, Ayrton (fiancé Megan Vogel) Gauerke, Thomas Gauerke, Owen Klebacha, Emma and Ellis Hunt; great grandchildren Elizabeth, Madelyn and Oliver Scherbel.
Along with his parents, he is preceded in death by his brother Timothy Hunt.
Private family funeral services will be held at The Presbyterian Church in Coshocton with Pastor Karen Crawford officiating. Interment will follow in South Lawn Cemetery with Coshocton County Veterans Honor Guard performing military honors.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Presbyterian Church Abiding Fund, 142 N. 4th St., Coshocton, Ohio 43812 and/or the Coshocton County Animal Shelter, 21755 TR 164, Coshocton, Ohio 43812.
An online memorial is located at www.themillerfuneralhome.com
Published in Coshocton Tribune from Jun. 29 to Jul. 1, 2020.