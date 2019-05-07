Services
Paul Wohlheter
Paul Wohlheter
Calling hours
Thursday, May 9, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Given-Dawson-Paisley Funeral Home
186 Park Ave
Coshocton, OH 43812
Funeral service
Thursday, May 9, 2019
1:00 PM
Given-Dawson-Paisley Funeral Home
186 Park Ave
Coshocton, OH 43812
Burial
Following Services
Zion Cemetery
Adamsville, OH
Paul Wohlheter Obituary
Paul Wohlheter

Coshocton - Paul Herman Wohlheter, 88, of Coshocton passed away at Signature Healthcare on May 3, 2019.

Paul was born on September 27, 1930 in Adamsville to the late William and Laurena (Thresh) Wohlheter. After high school, Paul attended Southern Ohio Technical Training Center for culinary school. He completed his training and received his degree in 1966. Paul lived in Zanesville and was employed at Bloomer Candy Company and he would bring green and white baskets full of Bloomer candy home to the family during Christmas. He later moved to Strasburg where he was employed at Texas Road House before retiring and moving to Coshocton.

Along with his parents, Paul, the youngest of eight, was preceded in death by his five brothers: Donald Wohlheter and Carl "Bud" (Betty) Wohlheter of Coshocton, Charles (Marylon) Wohlheter of Massillon, and Gerald (Betty) Wohlheter and Gene (Ruth Ann) Wohlheter of Wilmont; two sisters, Margaret Ruth House and Florence (Elmer) VanSickle of Coshocton. Paul was also preceded in death by two sisters-in-law, Betty Wohlheter and Ruth Ann Wohlheter, and one brother-in-law, Elmer VanSickle.

Paul is survived by numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at Given-Dawson-Paisley Funeral Home on Thursday, May 9, 2019 at 1 p.m. with Pastor Dan Swanson officiating. Calling hours will be held prior to the funeral on Thursday from 12 - 1 p.m. Burial will follow at Zion Cemetery in Adamsville.

For those who wish, memorial donations can be made in Paul's name to the Coshocton County Animal Shelter 21755 TR 164 Morgan Run Rd, Coshocton, OH 43812.

An online memorial can be viewed at www.given-dawson-paisleyfh.com.
Published in the Coshocton Tribune on May 7, 2019
