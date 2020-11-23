Paulette "Paula" Eick
Fresno - Paulette "Paula" Eick, 66, of Fresno passed away Sunday, November 22, 2020 at the Coshocton Regional Medical Center. She was born in Millersburg, Ohio on December 8, 1953 to the late Robert and Mary (Treece) Gray.
Paula graduated from West Holmes High School and received her LPN from the Coshocton County Memorial Hospital. Along with the hospital she also worked for Coshocton Health and Rehab before retiring. She was a member of the Fresno United Methodist Church and was active in the Fresno Elementary PTO when her boys were in school. She loved to read and spend time in her swimming pool.
Paula is survived by her husband Forrest "Butch" Eick, who she married February 13, 1982; sons Chad and Jeff Eick; siblings Charlotte Marsh, Robert "Bob" Gray, and Karen (Charlie) Morris; and several nieces and nephews.
Graveside services will be held at Fairview Cemetery, Fresno on Saturday, November 28, 2020 at 1:00pm with Pastor Dan Eggan officiating. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be directed towards the Fresno United Methodist Church. The Miller Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family. An online memorial is located at www.themillerfuneralhome.com