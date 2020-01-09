|
|
Pauline Anderson
Frazeysburg - Pauline D. Anderson, 59, of Frazeysburg, Ohio died Wednesday morning, January 8, 2020 at Riverside Hospital in Columbus, Ohio.
Born September 22, 1960 in Zanesville, Ohio she was a daughter of Fred M. Anderson of Frazeysburg and the late Nancy E. (Cory) Anderson. Pauline was a 1978 graduate of Riverview High School and she received an Associate Degree in floral design and marketing from Ohio State Agricultural Technical Institute in Wooster, Ohio. She was employed as an accountant with Old Trail Printing of Columbus. Pauline enjoyed crocheting, gardening, canning, cooking and being with her two pet dogs.
Surviving is her father, Fred M. (Pat) Anderson of Frazeysburg; two sisters, Malinda (Harold) Madden of Adamsville and Mary Ann (Harry) Rasmussen of Dresden; two nieces; one nephew and several great nieces and great nephews.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Nancy E. (Cory) Anderson on April 12, 2015 and her uncle, Joseph K. Anderson on November 18, 2019.
Calling hours will be 2pm to 4pm Sunday, January 12, 2020 at the Frazeysburg Chapel of Vensil & Chute Funeral Home, 110 West Third Street.
Funeral services will be 11:00am Monday, January 13, 2020 at the funeral home with Pastor David Boots officiating. Burial will be in Frazeysburg Cemetery.
Published in the Coshocton Tribune from Jan. 9 to Jan. 11, 2020