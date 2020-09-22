1/1
Pauline Beatrice Rice
Pauline Beatrice Rice

West Lafayette - On the early morning hours of Sept 19, Pauline closed her earthly eyes for the final time and peacefully awoke in heaven. Pauline Beatrice Moore Antis Rice was born in Henryetta, OK, August 12, 1925 to the late Jesse and Margarete Moore. She was married February 23, 1946 to Frank Antis who preceded her in death May 10, 1970. She was married June 8, 1985 to Walter Rice, who preceded her in death, April 30, 2002. Pauline moved from Detroit to West Lafayette in 1957 and retired from Shaw Barton in 1987.

Pauline's greatest joy was her family. She delighted in watching them grow, making sure she prayed for each one every night. She leaves behind daughter, Patti Bluck; grandchildren,Tracy(Jennifer) Bluck, Julie Bluck Rassman, and Rusty(Melissa) Bluck; great grandchildren, Kalynn (Dakota) Albertson, Laken and fiancé Lindsey Gould and Karrie Bluck, Matthew and Zachary Rassman, Sophia, Ruby & Sunshine Bluck. Three great great granddaughters, Fynlee, Adley & Baylor Albertson. And many extended family members.

Pauline was a very active member of West Lafayette First Baptist Church since 1958. She held many offices in her home church and enjoyed singing in the church choir since 1962. At the time of her death, she was Assistant Financial Secretary of her church and typed the weekly bulletins. Pauline will be remembered as a prayer warrior and her death will leave a void in her church, not only in duties that she fulfilled but also in her fun loving spirit. Pauline was a former West Lafayette senior homecoming queen who spent the majority of each homecoming working as a cashier at the Rotary eat stand.

Calling hours will be held on Thursday, September 24, 2020 from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm and one hour prior to the funeral service at the First Baptist Church of West Lafayette, 688 East Main Street, West Lafayette, Ohio 43845. Funeral Services will be held at the Church on Friday, September 25, 2020 at 12:00 pm with Pastor Randy Mullins officiating. Burial will follow at Fairfield Cemetery.

For those who wish, memorial donations may be made in Pauline's name to the First Baptist Church of West Lafayette Memorial Fund, 688 East Main Street, West Lafayette, Ohio 43812.

An online memorial can be viewed at www.given-dawson-paisleyfh.com.






Published in Coshocton Tribune from Sep. 22 to Sep. 23, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Given-Dawson Funeral Homes
419 E Main Street
W. Lafayette, OH 43845
7405456361
September 20, 2020
She was such a sweet lady and always so beautiful! And she was a wonderful neighbor. Our deepest sympathies go out to all of you.
Cindy McMillen-Lillibridge
Neighbor
