Pauline E. Geese



Galena, Ohio - Pauline Kenworthy Nelson Geese, age 96, passed away on Thursday, July 11, 2019.



She was born a twin January 31, 1923 in Cambridge, OH to Fred and Bessie (Craig) Kenworthy. Pauline married Harold E. Nelson April 26, 1943, died February 22, 1963. They had two children, Larry and Linda. On June 5, 1965, Pauline married Arthur F. Geese who passed away on August 11, 2007.



Pauline had a passion for collecting and refinishing antiques. Enjoyed vegetable gardening and canning. Her hobbies were sewing and crocheting. Pauline was known for her homemade noodles and pies.



She was preceded in death by her siblings; twin Paul (Johnny), Willis Kenworthy, Ethel Kenworthy Gibson.



She is survived by her two children and stepson. Son, Larry and Cathi Colopy Nelson of Delaware, OH.



Daughter, Linda and Dan Tobin of Columbus, OH; stepson, Randy and Jodi Geese of Wheeling, WV.



Grandchildren, Chad Nelson of Galena, OH, Kurt Nelson of Delaware, OH and two great grandchildren.



Calling hours will be held on Tuesday, July 16, 2019 from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm at Given-Dawson-Paisley Funeral Home, 186 Park Ave., Coshocton, Ohio 43812. A Celebration of Life will be held on Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at 11:00 am at the Funeral Home.



Per Pauline's requested no flowers, however contributions can be made to the West Lafayette Methodist Church Flood Victims Fund, at 120 W Union Ave., West Lafayette, OH 43845.



An online memorial can be viewed at www.given-dawson-paisleyfh.com. Published in the Coshocton Tribune on July 14, 2019