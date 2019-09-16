Services
Free Funeral Home
788 S SECOND ST
Coshocton, OH 43812
(740) 622-4515
Calling hours
Tuesday, Sep. 17, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Free Funeral Home
788 S SECOND ST
Coshocton, OH 43812
Funeral service
Tuesday, Sep. 17, 2019
1:00 PM
Free Funeral Home
788 S SECOND ST
Coshocton, OH 43812
Pauline Faye Jennings


1942 - 2019
Pauline Faye Jennings Obituary
Pauline Faye Jennings

Coshocton - Pauline Faye Jennings age 76 of Coshocton, Ohio died Saturday September 14, 2019 at her residence following a short illness.

Funeral services will be 1:00 P.M.Tuesday September 17, 2019 at the Free Funeral Home Coshocton, Ohio with Pastor Dan Eggan officiating. Burial will be at the South Lawn Cemetery. Friends may call two hours prior to the service from 11:00 to 1:00 P.M. Tuesday at the funeral home.

She was born November 22, 1942 in Coshocton, Ohio and was the daughter of Herman and Hattie (Roach) McVay. On Feb. 21, 1963 she married Steve Jennings and he survives. They had been married for 56 years. She was a Coshocton High School graduate. She worked 21 years at Pretty Products retiring in 1994.

Surviving in addition to her husband are a son Butch Jennings; daughter Shelley and (John) Duff; grandchildren Stephanie (Monica) Miller, Aaron Jennings, Ryan Jennings, Mark Wright, Chance Jennings, Scott Jennings Jr., Cody Ware, and Stevie Jennings; 15 great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by a son Scott Jennings and a grandson John Duff Jr. (Bub).
Published in the Coshocton Tribune on Sept. 16, 2019
coshoctontribune