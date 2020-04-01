|
Pauline Gross
Coshocton - Pauline Doris Gross, age 93, passed away on Monday, March 30, 2020 at Windsorwood in Coshocton. She was born on April 2, 1926 in Dresden, Ohio to the late George A. and Estella (Norris) Krebs.
Pauline graduated in 1945 from Coshocton High School. She married her high school sweetheart on June 8, 1946, John "Deacon" Gross, they were married 56 years. Deacon passed away in December 2002. Pauline retired from the General Electric Company after 30 years. She was a life member of Grace United Methodist Church. Her many hobbies were bowling, golfing, yard work. Her greatest joy came from spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.
She is survived by her three daughters Vickie (Ben) Crawford of Charlotte, NC, Paula (Tom) Seward of Coshocton, and Becky (Ed) Compton of Dover, OH. Grandchildren John (Becky) Crawford, Jason (Karen) Crawford, Jill (Cameron) Gadd, Katie Seward, Kellie (Greg) Boyd, Kyle (Ashley) Compton and Danielle Compton; great-grandchild Jackson and Kennedy Crawford, Carson and Logan Crawford, Conner and Madison Gadd, Quinn and Sutton Boyd and Olive Compton. Lifelong friend, Thelma Shearon and many nieces and nephews.
Pauline was also preceded in death by infant son (Michael Paul Gross) and grandson, (Matthew Ronald Compton). She was the youngest of 9 brothers and sisters, one of which was her twin, Paul Dorsy Krebs.
The family wishes to thank her extended family at Windsor Wood for their outpouring of love and care over these last years.
A Memorial/Celebration of her life with family and friends will be scheduled for a later date. A private graveside service is being held for the immediate family only. Given- Dawson-Paisley Funeral Home is serving the family.
Memorial contributions may be made in Pauline's name to Grace United Methodist Church/ Women's Fellowship, 422 Walnut Street, Coshocton, Ohio 43812 or a .
An online memorial can be viewed at www.given-dawson-paisleyfh.com.
Published in the Coshocton Tribune from Apr. 1 to Apr. 3, 2020