Penny L. Currence
Coshocton -
Penny L. Currence age 62 of Coshocton, Ohio passed away Sunday, May 3, 2020 at her home.
Penny was born February 16, 1958 in Coshocton to James I. and Roberta A. (Welker) Newell. October 20, 1990 she married Tommy Dorman Currence, who preceded her in death December 7, 2019. She worked at Edmonts for 35 years and then for the past 5 years she was employed by Fanatics. Penny was a hard worker. She tried to help anyone that needed help. She loved to play cards, go for rides in the country with Tom and do crafts.
In addition to her mother, she is survived by daughter Heidi Jo Newell of Coshocton; son Jerry Lee Currence of the home; three sisters Catherine K. (George) Dostroph of Coshocton, Jill A. Buckmaster of Newcomerstown and Lisa L. Newell of Coshocton.
In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by one brother Randy J. Newell; grandparents Rollin and Grace Welker and Gerald and Effie Overhalt.
A Memorial Service is planned to be held at a later date.
Published in the Coshocton Tribune from May 6 to May 7, 2020