Philip H. Arth
Newcomerstown - Philip H. Arth, 81, of Newcomerstown passed away Friday, May 8, 2020 at Riverside Manor Nursing & Rehab. Center. He was born October 13, 1938 in Wolf to the late Ira and Helen (Best) Arth. He was a Newcomerstown High School graduate. He served in the US Marines during the Vietnam Era. He has been the owner of Best Heating and Air, Inc. for many years. He was a member of the Masonic Lone Star Lodge #175, Newcomerstown and Elks Lodge #1555 of Newcomerstown. He loved riding his motor cycle. In 1996, Philip married Kay (Leach) Arth who survives. Also surviving are his two daughters, Daphne (Bob) Sterling of CA, Vicki Sharrock (Jamey Schmidt) of Newcomerstown; grandchildren, Todd (Kadi) Bell and Sarah Rominger; great-granddaughter, Avery; step-daughters, Tisha (J.P.) Mozena, Tanya Holdsworth, Tara (Jay) Tufford; step-grandchildren, Devan Ferguson, Kayla and Jadeyn Mozena, Hunter Belt, and Morgan Klosinski; several nieces; and his uncle, Don (Doris) Best of Newcomerstown. He was preceded in death by his sister, Cora Lawver. Due to the Covid-19 virus, no services are planned. Memorial contributions may be made to Alzheimer's Assoc, 70 W Streetsboro St. Suite 201, Hudson OH 44236. Online condolences may be made at www.addyfuneralhome.com
Published in the Coshocton Tribune from May 9 to May 10, 2020