R. Duane Lillibridge
Cincinnati - R. Duane Lillibridge, age 91 of Cincinnati, formally of Coshocton, passed away peacefully on Sunday, November 15, 2020. He was born in Coshocton, Ohio on July 31, 1929 to the late John and May (Lollathin) Lillibridge.
Duane married Betty (Richcreek) Lillibridge on December 26, 1950, who survives. He then joined the United States Air Force, serving his country from 1950 to 1954.
Duane was a banker for 38 years, working for BancOhio and Farmer Savings Bank until his retirement. He was a longtime member of Trinity United Methodist Church in Milford, Ohio. He enjoyed playing tennis, golfing, and telling a good joke. Duane was well loved by his family and friends and will be deeply missed.
Along with his wife, Betty, of 69 years, he is survived by his three sons, Tim (Diane) Lillibridge of Midlothian, VA, Jim (Tammy) Lillibridge of Urbana, Ohio and Doug Lillibridge of Cincinnati, Ohio, three grandchildren, Sean (Kerry) Lillibridge, Matthew (Haley) Lillibridge and Joshua (Fiancé Emily) Lillibridge; two great-grandchildren, Jacob and Josiah Lillibridge, brother, Neal Lillibridge of Coshocton, Ohio and sister, Olive Blair of Coshocton, Ohio.
Duane is preceded in death by his parents and 10 siblings.
Graveside services will be held on Friday, November 20, 2020 at 2:00pm at South Lawn Cemetery, 1317 Cemetery Drive, in Coshocton with Jim Lillibridge officiating. Military Honor will be conducted by the Coshocton County Veterans Council Honor Guard.
For those who wish, memorial donations may be made in Duane's name to the Alzheimer's Association
Cincinnati Chapter, 644 Linn St, Ste. 1026, Cincinnati, Ohio 45203 or to Hospice of Cincinnati
, P.O. Box 633597 Cincinnati, Ohio 45263-3597. Alzheimer's Association
Greater Cincinnati Chapter, 644 Linn Street, Ste. 1026, Cincinnati, OH 45203
An online memorial can be viewed at www.given-dawson-paisleyfh.com
.