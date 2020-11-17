1/1
R. Duane Lillibridge
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share R.'s life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
R. Duane Lillibridge

Cincinnati - R. Duane Lillibridge, age 91 of Cincinnati, formally of Coshocton, passed away peacefully on Sunday, November 15, 2020. He was born in Coshocton, Ohio on July 31, 1929 to the late John and May (Lollathin) Lillibridge.

Duane married Betty (Richcreek) Lillibridge on December 26, 1950, who survives. He then joined the United States Air Force, serving his country from 1950 to 1954.

Duane was a banker for 38 years, working for BancOhio and Farmer Savings Bank until his retirement. He was a longtime member of Trinity United Methodist Church in Milford, Ohio. He enjoyed playing tennis, golfing, and telling a good joke. Duane was well loved by his family and friends and will be deeply missed.

Along with his wife, Betty, of 69 years, he is survived by his three sons, Tim (Diane) Lillibridge of Midlothian, VA, Jim (Tammy) Lillibridge of Urbana, Ohio and Doug Lillibridge of Cincinnati, Ohio, three grandchildren, Sean (Kerry) Lillibridge, Matthew (Haley) Lillibridge and Joshua (Fiancé Emily) Lillibridge; two great-grandchildren, Jacob and Josiah Lillibridge, brother, Neal Lillibridge of Coshocton, Ohio and sister, Olive Blair of Coshocton, Ohio.

Duane is preceded in death by his parents and 10 siblings.

Graveside services will be held on Friday, November 20, 2020 at 2:00pm at South Lawn Cemetery, 1317 Cemetery Drive, in Coshocton with Jim Lillibridge officiating. Military Honor will be conducted by the Coshocton County Veterans Council Honor Guard.

For those who wish, memorial donations may be made in Duane's name to the Alzheimer's Association Cincinnati Chapter, 644 Linn St, Ste. 1026, Cincinnati, Ohio 45203 or to Hospice of Cincinnati, P.O. Box 633597 Cincinnati, Ohio 45263-3597. Alzheimer's Association Greater Cincinnati Chapter, 644 Linn Street, Ste. 1026, Cincinnati, OH 45203

An online memorial can be viewed at www.given-dawson-paisleyfh.com.








To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Coshocton Tribune from Nov. 17 to Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Given-Dawson-Paisley Funeral Home
186 Park Ave
Coshocton, OH 43812
7406221711
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Given-Dawson-Paisley Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved