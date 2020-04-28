|
|
Ralph E. Harman
West Lafayette - Ralph Harman, 74, of West Lafayette passed away Friday, April 24, 2020 at Signature Healthcare of Coshocton.
He was born in Akron, Ohio on January 2, 1946 to the late Graydon B. and Nearine (Wilde) Harman.
He was a graduate from Lake High School and served in the United States Navy from 1963-1969. Ralph was a tool and die maker throughout his life and enjoyed spending time with his family and friends.
Ralph is survived by his daughters Carrie (Ray) Strahley of Louisville, OH, Allison (Russell) Hammond of Coshocton, Annette (Ben) Wilcox of West Salem, OH and Vanessa Goldsmith of Akron; grandchildren Austin, Ian, and Kaden Strahley, Britany and Gage Hammond, and Preston, Audrey, Nolan, and Carter Wilcox; great granddaughter Emma-Lee Vargo; two brothers Donald Harman of Hartville, OH and Mike (Debbie) Harman of Royal Palm Beach, FL; sister Sharon Flippo of Wadsworth, OH; several nieces and nephews.
Along with his parents he is preceded in death by his wife Carolyn L. Harman whom he married December 21, 1968, Carolyn passed away on February 11, 2019; daughter Tonya Harman and a brother Graydon Harman.
Graveside funeral services will be held in Sunset Hills Burial Park, Canton, Ohio on Friday May 1, 2020 at 2:00 PM with Pastor Pat Hartson officiating.
The Miller Funeral Home, Coshocton is serving the family and an online memorial is located at www.themillerfuneralhome.com .
Memorial contributions may be directed to the funeral home to help defray funeral expenses; you may do so on Ralph's online memorial.
Published in the Coshocton Tribune from Apr. 28 to Apr. 29, 2020