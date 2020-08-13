1/1
Randy Edwin Iceman
Randy Edwin Iceman

Randy Edwin Iceman, 66, of Massillon, went Home to be with the Lord on August 11, 2020, following a sudden illness. He was born on September 13, 1953 to the late Mac and Twilamaye (Maurer) Iceman and was a graduate of Perry High School in Massillon. His love for the game of golf led him to become a PGA Golf Professional. He was active in the Northern Ohio Section for almost 40 years, where he was able to develop and share his passion for the Rules of Golf.

Randy began his career as an assistant golf professional at Arrowhead Country Club in North Canton. He moved on to become the Head Golf Professional at Coshocton Town and Country Club, and for the last nine years, was an assistant golf professional at Firestone Public Golf Course. He had the honor of being inducted into the Northern Ohio PGA Hall of Fame in 2018, and a year later won the prestigious Horton Smith Award. Over the years, he was a respected mentor for many of his employees and junior golfers.

Randy was a loving husband to his wife of 39 years Catherine (Ingram) and devoted father to his son Matthew and his wife Amy, of whom he was very proud. His grandchildren, Ella and Ethan were the apples of his eye. He will be missed beyond words.

In addition to his immediate family, Randy is survived by his twin brother Rodney and his wife Sharon; nieces, Lisa Iceman (Jennifer Drost) and Julie (Josh) Hamrick and their daughter Kate; sisters-in-law, Becky Brunotte and Laurie (Alan) Warnock, and brother-in-law Robert (Aileen) Ingram, and their children and grandchildren. He is also survived by many cousins.

Calling hours will be Sunday from 3-5pm at the Reed Funeral Home North Canton Chapel, with Covid-19 restrictions and social distancing enforced. Funeral services will be private for the family, and burial will be at Sunset Hills Burial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the First Tee of Canton, 2525 25th St. NE Canton, OH 44705 or to a charity of your choice. Please visit www.reedfuneralhome.com to send condolences.




Published in Coshocton Tribune from Aug. 13 to Aug. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Reed Funeral Home North Canton Chapel
801 Pittsburg Ave NW
North Canton, OH 44720
330-477-6721
