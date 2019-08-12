|
Randy Eugene Gray
Newcomerstown - Randy Eugene Gray, 62, of Newcomerstown. The world's most kind and loving heart stopped beating Saturday, August 10, 2019. Surrounded by his family, Randy died peacefully in his sleep after a short, yet courageous battle with pancreatic cancer at the beautiful Truman House in New Philadelphia. Born August 14, 1956 in Coshocton, Randy was the son of the late Vernon and Doris Gray of Newcomerstown. He attended Newcomerstown High School and graduated in 1975. Randy worked at Buehler's Foods in Coshocton and retired two years ago after 28 years of customer service. Prior to that, he worked at Baker's A&G in Newcomerstown. Randy is survived by his sisters, Debi (Dave) Weber of South Carolina, Tina (Dan) Hardesty of West Lafayette; sister-in-law, Tammy Gray of Newcomerstown; close friend of 20 years, Kris Datz; Aunt Janet and Uncle Adrian Endlich of Port Washington. He was "Uncle Randy" to five nieces: Heidi Weber, Mandy (Brian) Stewart, Brittany Howell, Sheila Gray and Emily Hardesty as well as "Great Uncle Randy" to Reilly, Connor, Lexi, Logan, Orion and MacKenzie. He leaves behind numerous cousins, wonderful neighbors and his dog, Gizmo. Along with his parents, Randy is preceded in death by his brother Jim Gray; Aunt Carol Bourne; and cousin, Lisa Endlich. Randy was a rare combination of someone who had a love of entertaining and a passion for making others laugh- all while living a simple life. He was a true story-teller, full of wit, with a heart full of love. He was kind and respectful towards everyone and considers strangers to simply be friends he had not met yet. Randy loved watching sports including the Browns and Ohio State Football, as well as the Ohio State Marching Band, a good bargain at a garage sale, lunch dates with friends, spending time with his family at get-togethers or events of his nieces and, in his younger days, giving baton lessons and he was unbelievably talented at twirling baton. Friends may call for Randy at the Addy Funeral Home in Newcomerstown on Wednesday August 14, 2019 from 5 to 7 p.m. and one hour prior to a Celebration of Life Service at 11 a.m. on Thursday with Godfrey Holzbach officiating. Friends and family are invited to share a special memory of Randy to celebrate his life. Burial will follow at West Lawn Cemetery. Memorial Contributions may be made in lieu of flowers, in Randy's honor to The Hope Clinic, 131 S 6th St. Coshocton, OH 43812 or The Community Hospice Truman House 716 Commercial Ave. New Philadelphia, OH 44663. Online condolences may be made at addyfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Coshocton Tribune on Aug. 12, 2019