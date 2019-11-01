Services
Miller Funeral Home
639 Main Street
Coshocton, OH 43812
740-622-8000
Resources
More Obituaries for Raymond Dotson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Raymond Dotson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Raymond Dotson Obituary
Raymond Dotson

West Lafayette - Raymond Dotson, 72, of West Lafayette passed away Friday, November 1, 2019 at his home. He was born in Pikesville, KY on August 20, 1947 to the late Lonnie and Ruby (Young) Dotson.

He worked as Heavy Equipment Operator in the coal mines most of his life before retiring. He was a member of the Word of Life Ministry and loved reading his bible and the word of God. If you knew Raymond, you knew that he loved gardening, working in the yard, helping his neighbors, hunting with his son, and just being outdoors.

Raymond is survived by his wife, Elsie (Miller) Dotson, whom he married May 25, 1997; children Terri (Kevin) Scheck of Coshocton, Raymond "Jay" (Jacki) Dotson of Coshocton, and Monica (Chris) Bryant of Sugarcreek; 10 grandchildren; 6 great grandchildren; siblings Avery Dotson, Jerry (Valerie) Dotson, Sandy (Rodney) Ridenbaugh, Johnny (Debbie) Dotson, David (Jill) Dotson, and Bobby (Kim) Dotson; and several nieces and nephews.

Along with his parents he is preceded in death by his sister Linda Maple and sister-in-law Maxine Dotson.

Friends may call at the Miller Funeral Home, 639 Main Street, Coshocton, Ohio 43812 on Monday, November 4, 2019 from 5:00pm - 7:00pm and one hour prior to the funeral service. Funeral services for Raymond will be held on Tuesday at 11:00am with Pastor Carl Cutlip and Steve Young officiating. Burial will follow at Plainfield Cemetery. An online memorial is located at www.themillerfuneralhome.com
Published in the Coshocton Tribune from Nov. 1 to Nov. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Raymond's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Miller Funeral Home
Download Now
coshoctontribune