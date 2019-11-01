|
|
Raymond Dotson
West Lafayette - Raymond Dotson, 72, of West Lafayette passed away Friday, November 1, 2019 at his home. He was born in Pikesville, KY on August 20, 1947 to the late Lonnie and Ruby (Young) Dotson.
He worked as Heavy Equipment Operator in the coal mines most of his life before retiring. He was a member of the Word of Life Ministry and loved reading his bible and the word of God. If you knew Raymond, you knew that he loved gardening, working in the yard, helping his neighbors, hunting with his son, and just being outdoors.
Raymond is survived by his wife, Elsie (Miller) Dotson, whom he married May 25, 1997; children Terri (Kevin) Scheck of Coshocton, Raymond "Jay" (Jacki) Dotson of Coshocton, and Monica (Chris) Bryant of Sugarcreek; 10 grandchildren; 6 great grandchildren; siblings Avery Dotson, Jerry (Valerie) Dotson, Sandy (Rodney) Ridenbaugh, Johnny (Debbie) Dotson, David (Jill) Dotson, and Bobby (Kim) Dotson; and several nieces and nephews.
Along with his parents he is preceded in death by his sister Linda Maple and sister-in-law Maxine Dotson.
Friends may call at the Miller Funeral Home, 639 Main Street, Coshocton, Ohio 43812 on Monday, November 4, 2019 from 5:00pm - 7:00pm and one hour prior to the funeral service. Funeral services for Raymond will be held on Tuesday at 11:00am with Pastor Carl Cutlip and Steve Young officiating. Burial will follow at Plainfield Cemetery. An online memorial is located at www.themillerfuneralhome.com
Published in the Coshocton Tribune from Nov. 1 to Nov. 2, 2019