Raymond Griffith
Warsaw - Raymond E. Griffith went peacefully home to be with the Lord he loved on March 9, 2020. Ray was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, farmer, teacher, pastor, and friend.
Ray was born May 6, 1934 in Monroe County to Albert and Merl (Lashley) Griffith. He was a Veteran of the U.S Marine Corp. and earned a Bachelors of Science Degree in Vocational Agriculture, and a Masters in Education from The Ohio State University in 1963. He taught at Union and River View High School for 40 years, and was a Career Counselor at the Coshocton Care Center for 10 years. He was President of the OVATA and a Future Farmers of America Advisor. He received the National FFA Teacher Award, and was also inducted into the National and State FFA Hall of Fame.
Ray was a devoted servant to the Lord, and was a member of the Warsaw United Methodist Church for 60 years, where he also served as a Lay Pastor. In addition to the Lord and his family, he also loved Cleveland Indians baseball, John Deere tractors, Chevy trucks, John Wayne movies, antique shopping with his wife, and playing basketball, and he even ran the Columbus Marathon. He also was a member of the Warsaw Lions Club.
He is survived by his wife, and soul mate of 64 years, Wanda K. (Miller) Griffith, whom he said "was the prettiest thing he had ever seen". Ray is also survived by his children, Julie (Kevin) Kirker, and Beth (Mark) Workman, his grandchildren, Stacey (Eric) Evans, Jenny (Ray) Bitting, Sarah Beth Workman, and Cory (Amanda) Workman, great grandchildren, Tyler Griffith Kirker, Owen Michael Griffith, Greyson Griffith Workman, Haleigh (Collin) Grimes, and Sydney Bitting, a great-great grandchild, Blaire Ann Grimes, a brother, Dean (Ruth) Griffith, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Preceding him in death were his parents, his step-father, Charles Lashley, and his brother and sister-in-law, Cecil and Doris Griffith.
A funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Friday March 13 at the Warsaw United Methodist Church, 130 Church St., with Pastor Wes George officiating. Burial will follow in Valley View Cemetery, where Military Honors will be conducted by the Coshocton County Joint Veterans Council Honor Guard. Calling hours will be at the church from 1-3 and 6-8 p.m. on Thursday.
Memorial donations are suggested to the Warsaw U.M.C, PO Box 37 Warsaw, 43844. Information is available at fischerfuneralhome.com
Published in the Coshocton Tribune from Mar. 10 to Mar. 11, 2020