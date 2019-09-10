Services
Miller Funeral Home
639 Main Street
Coshocton, OH 43812
740-622-8000
Calling hours
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
Miller Funeral Home
639 Main Street
Coshocton, OH 43812
Funeral service
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
Miller Funeral Home
639 Main Street
Coshocton, OH 43812
Burial
Following Services
Coshocton County Veterans Council
Raymond Sullivan


1937 - 2019
Raymond Sullivan Obituary
Raymond Sullivan

West Lafayette - Raymond W. Sullivan, 82, of West Lafayette passed away Saturday, September 7, 2019 at Genesis Hospital in Zanesville. He was born in Indianapolis, IN on July 3, 1937 to the late William O. Sullivan and Dorothy (Bridgewater) Sullivan Owens.

He served in the United States Air Force and worked as a stone mason and truck driver most of his life.

Ray is survived by his children Richard (Brenda) Sullivan of Maryland, Cheryl (Tim) Martin of West Lafayette, and Ronda (Larry) Graphman of Greenwood, IN; grandchildren Richard, Tina, Lindsay, Jessi, Liam, Catherine, Joshua (Lindsay), Cory (Terra), and Kaci; great grandchildren Alexandra, Zoe, Colt, Lucy, and Gabriel; sister Diana Owens; and several nieces and nephews.

Along with his parents he is preceded in death by his wife of 61 years, Jewel Sullivan, whom passed away December 15, 2018; brother Bill Sullivan.

Friends may call at the Miller Funeral Home, 639 Main Street, Coshocton, Ohio 43812 on Thursday, September 12, 2019 from 10:00am - 11:00am with funeral services beginning at 11:00am with Pastor Bill Jones officiating. Burial will follow at Fairfield Cemetery where the Coshocton County Veterans Council will be performing military honors. An online memorial is located at www.themillerfuneralhome.com
Published in the Coshocton Tribune on Sept. 10, 2019
