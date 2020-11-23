Rebecca "Becky" Bosson
Coshocton - Rebecca "Becky" Jo Bosson, of Coshocton, passed away on Saturday, November 21, 2020 at the Coshocton Regional Medical Center. She was born on October 9, 1964 to Edith (Fisher) Welker and Robert Carson. On November 30, 1984, she married Earl Bosson. Together they have owned and operated Earl's Dari Drive-In for almost 30 years. The Dari has been a staple in our community and at any time you could find Becky or Earl behind the counter, working hard.
Along with her husband, Becky is survived by her children, Tabbie (Kyle) Cramblett of Coshocton, Beth (Caleb) Sexton of Grove City, and granddaughter, Kora Cramblett; sisters Penny Smith, Roberta Castillo, Constance Rouse, Lois Ann Gluyas, and step-brothers Darren and Michael Welker, and half brothers Christopher, Patrick, and Kevin Carson and many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins.
She is preceded in death by her father Robert Carson and her sister Candy Dickerson.
In her free time Becky enjoyed different little hobbies. She loved taking pictures of her family as well as the birds and squirrels in her backyard. She was jokingly known as "Momma-razzi" by her two daughters for taking so many pictures at family functions. She enjoyed watching a variety of TV shows and she also loved online bargain shopping. (She will be sorely missed by Kohl's, CVS, Rite Aid, and Amazon, as they were her go-to's for all of her shopping.) She was always thinking of others while shopping and spoiled her granddaughter with much of what she purchased.
In keeping with Becky's loving and generous spirit, it was her wish to donate life so that others may benefit. Per her wishes, a cremation will follow the donation.
A Celebration of Life will be held for family and friends at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you please consider donating to the Coshocton County Humane Society in Becky's name.
An online memorial is located at themillerfuneralhome.com