Richard A. Boyd
Rocky River - Age 92, passed away on April 5 in Rocky River, Ohio.
Dick Boyd was born in Coshocton to Lester and Opal Boyd and is a 1945 graduate of Coshocton High School. He enlisted in the U.S. Navy during his senior year near the end of World War II. His father was the editor of the Tribune for many years. After his service in the Navy, Dick enrolled at Capital University, where he was on the basketball, track and cross country teams. He devoted all of his long working life to the education profession, teaching and coaching in Circleville and Warren before becoming an administrator. He received his master's degree from The Ohio State University and his doctorate from The University of Akron. He was superintendent of schools in Warren and Lakewood before becoming the State Superintendent of Education in Mississippi. After returning to Ohio to lead the Martha Holden Jennings Foundation, Dr. Boyd was asked to lead the Cleveland Public Schools under a federal court order. He left Ohio again to be a professor at The University of Mississippi.
Dr. Boyd was married for 64 years to Marye McPherson, whom he met at Capital University and who preceded him in death in 2018.
He is survived by three daughters. A son is deceased. Dick's ancestors came to Coshocton County from Ireland in 1820, and like many of them, he and his wife's remains will be interred in the Keene United Methodist cemetery. Services will be held when permissible. Those wishing to be informed about those details should send an email to [email protected] Online condolences and memories may be shared and viewed on www.holickcraciunfuneralhome.com
