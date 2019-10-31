|
Richard Brady, age 71, passed away on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at the Truman Hospice House. He was born on February 10, 1948 to the late L. Joann Brady. He was a US Navy veteran having served from 1966 to 1971. Richard enjoyed riding his many bikes and being an AA sponsor. He enjoyed his life and lived life to the fullest. He spent his later days surrounded by his loving daughter, Serena.
Richard is survived by his daughter, Serena Larrick of New Philadelphia; grandchildren, Vanessa and Michael Ransom and Matthew Larrick; great-grandchildren, Zarihanna Tilton, Waylon Yost and Aniyah Larrick; siblings, Greg Brady of Coshocton, Elizabeth Brady of San Antonio, Tx., Mary Bradley of Coshocton, Charlene Bussey of Coshocton, Cynthia Reeves of Newark and Sheila Bennett of San Antonio, Tx., along with many nieces, nephews and a host of special friends.
Along with his mother, he is preceded in death by his granddaughter, Megan Larrick.
A special "Thank you" goes to Community Hospice of New Philadelphia and the Truman Hospice House as well as Ember aides, Becky Layman, Carol Hottinger and Megan Hursey.
Calling hours will take place on Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at the Given-Dawson-Paisley Funeral Home from 3pm to 5pm. A celebration of life will begin at the funeral home at 5pm starting with the Coshocton Veterans Council performing military honors.
An online memorial can be viewed at
www.given-dawson-paisleyfh.com.
Published in the Coshocton Tribune from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1, 2019