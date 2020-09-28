Rev. Richard C. King
Mount Vernon - Rev. Richard C. King, age 88, of Mount Vernon and formerly of Coshocton passed away on Saturday, September 26, 2020 at his daughterâ™s home in Westerville with his loving family by his side. He was born on February 19, 1932 in Cincinnati, Ohio to the late John and Mary (Rogers). Richard was a graduate of Asbury University and served as a Pastor for the Church of the Nazarene for over 50 years. He was a member of the First Church of the Nazarene in Mount Vernon. He is survived by his wife, of over 65 years, Lauretta (Alford) King; his daughters, Krista Henry, Kathy (Terry) Waller, Cheryl (Greg) Sharpes, Gina (Hadi) Khouri; his sons, Mark (Shelly) King, Mike (Lydia) King, David (Faith) King; 29 grandchildren; eight great grandchildren; and his sister Barbara Steidel. Friends may call on Friday, October 2, 2020 from 11AM-1PM at the First Church of the Nazarene (807 Coshocton Ave. Mount Vernon, Ohio 43050). A service will follow, beginning at 1PM, with Rev. Mike King and Rev. Francis Bolerjack officiating. Burial will follow in Mound View Cemetery. The family would like to thank Mt. Carmel St. Annâ™s Hospice for their wonderful care and compassion. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to: First Church of the Nazarene, 807 Coshocton Ave. Mount Vernon, Ohio 43050. To send the family a condolence online visit: www.snyderfuneralhomes.com
The Dowds-Snyder Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Rev. Richard C. King.