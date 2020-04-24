|
Richard E. "Dick" Wharton
Upper Arlington - Richard E. "Dick" Wharton, 89, of Upper Arlington, OH, died peacefully at home on Saturday, April 18, 2020. He was born December 24,1930 to Elizabeth and Schuyler Wharton in Coshocton, Ohio, a place that always remained dear to his heart.
He was an avid sports fan, playing HS basketball and baseball and serving as manager of the HS football team coached by his father. In 1948 he became a
member of the Ohio State Basketball team. He remained a loyal Buckeye fan throughout his life and never gave up on his beloved Cleveland Indians,
delighting in the recent winning seasons.
Dick was widely known for his wonderful stories shared from significant times of his life, including growing up in Coshocton, his years playing basketball for the Buckeyes and living in the Stadium dorm with many veterans returning from the war. He graduated in 1952 and married Nancy Rice, also of Coshocton. He enlisted in the US Air Force serving in California, Germany, and Mississippi. He recently travelled with pride to Washington DC as part of the Honor Flight program.
Dick's career was spent at The Ohio State University becoming an Administrative/Associate Dean in the College of Engineering. In 1991 Dick met and later married Dorothy "Dottie" Warne. They enjoyed traveling, spending time with grandchildren and simply being together.
Dottie died of Alzheimer's disease in January. Dick is remembered by all as being a most compassionate and devoted spouse to the very end.
Dick's faith and the Upper Arlington Lutheran Church were integral parts of his life. He loved telling of his days of volunteering with the children ministries. But his story would not be complete without mentioning his love of gardening - "Addicted to pulling weeds," he would chuckle. As recently as last summer he was often seen in front of the Forum at Knights bridge pulling what little crabgrass he could find there. He spent many happy hours with friends and family working in garden beds and enjoying the beauty of nurture and nature.
He leaves his daughter Beth Bullard (Todd) of Charlottesville VA, daughter Molly Clark of Columbus, formerly of Rockport MA, and nine grandchildren: Ben, Clara, Nate, Michael, Lamont, Shana, and Kiara Bullard of Charlottesville, Joanna McDonough (Chris) of Rockport MA, and Gil Clark of Denver CO.
Also leaves devoted stepdaughters Jane White (Jim) and Joyce Holland, granddaughters Kylie White and Corinne Holland, sister Cathy Brady (Mike) and nephews Patrick Brady (Katie) and Ben Brady (Megan) and families, sister-in-law Alice Laitner, and his "extra" daughters Amy Edwards and Holly Edwards Kreber. He was preceded in death by his wife Dottie, sister Joanne Wharton Murphy and husband Earl F. Murphy, and grandson Mitchell Holland.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to the Central Ohio Chapter, 1379 Dublin Rd. Columbus, Ohio 43215 or to Upper Arlington Lutheran Church, 2300 Lytham Rd. Columbus, Ohio 43220. Arrangements entrusted to SCHOEDINGER NORTHWEST CHAPEL
Published in the Coshocton Tribune from Apr. 24 to Apr. 26, 2020