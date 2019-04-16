|
Richard Gilmore, Sr.
DRESDEN - Richard V. Gilmore, Sr., 78, of Fresno, Ohio died Saturday afternoon, April 13, 2019 at Genesis Hospital in Zanesville, Ohio.
Born December 3, 1940 in Delaware, Ohio he was a son of the late Dorothy E. (Snyder) Gilmore and was a 1960 graduate of West Lafayette High School. Mr. Gilmore retired in 1999 from General Electric Company where he was a laminate operator. Previously he had been employed with Jones Metal of West Lafayette. Richard was a member of the Dresden First Baptist Church. He enjoyed woodworking, cutting firewood, gardening and he was an excellent cook.
Surviving is his loving wife of over 53 years, Rosalie J. (Maple) Gilmore whom he married October 16, 1965; two sons, Richard V. (Nikki) Gilmore, Jr. of Bladensburg, Ohio and Scott (Sheryll) Gilmore of West Lafayette; two daughters, Julia (Brad) Leiendecker of Hilliard, Ohio and LaVonne (Robert) Durben of Coshocton; thirteen grandchildren; three great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. Also surviving is a sister Georgia Gilmore and his best friend, Ron Royer of Coshocton
In addition to his mother he was preceded in death by two brothers, Robert and John Gilmore and a best friend, Buzzy Simmons.
Calling hours will be 1pm to 3pm Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at the Dresden First Baptist Church, 801 Chestnut Street, Dresden, Ohio.
Funeral services will be 3:00pm Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at the church with Pastor Joseph Offenberger officiating.
Memorial contributions may be made to Dresden First Baptist Church, Post Office Box 501, Dresden, Ohio 43821.
Published in the Coshocton Tribune on Apr. 16, 2019