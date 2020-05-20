|
Richard Lovell
Coshocton - Richard E. Lovell, age 39, of Coshocton, passed away on Tuesday, May 19, 2020. He was born in Millersburg, Ohio on June 7, 1980, to Elbert "Sonny" Lovell and Patricia Lewis.
Rich worked at McWane Ductile. He was the Dallas Cowboys # 1 fan; was a Cub Scout Leader and enjoyed spending time with his family.
He is survived by his parents, fiancé, Emily Guilliams; four children, Vanessa Woody, Preston Lovell, Jake Guilliams and Benson Lovell all of Coshocton; seven siblings; several nieces and nephews; sister -in-law, Tori ( Corbin) Hutchison; dear friends, Ashley and Chad Thornsley and Heather and Stephanie Anderson; and his two dogs, Koosh and Blue.
Rich is preceded in death by his grandparents, Albert and Nora Lovell.
Calling hours will be held on Friday, May 22, 2020, from 3:00 to 7:00 pm at Given-Dawson-Paisley Funeral Home. Per Rich's request, please wear Dallas Cowboy attire to calling hours.
Due to health and safety concerns related to COVID-19, social distancing measures will be in place and we are only allowing 10 people inside the funeral home at a time. We also ask that you please wear facemask at all times for the health and safety of our guest and employees.
A cremation and a Celebration of Live will follow at a later date.
For those who wish, memorial donations may be made to the Coshocton County Animal Shelter, 21755 TR 164, Coshocton, Ohio 43812.
An online memorial can be viewed at www.given-dawson-paisleyfh.com.
Published in the Coshocton Tribune from May 20 to May 21, 2020